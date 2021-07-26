AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $321,001.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

