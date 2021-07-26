Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,000. The company has a market cap of $777.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Annexon by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Annexon by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annexon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

