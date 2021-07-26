ANON (ANON) Hits Market Cap of $16,975.58

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $16,975.58 and $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

