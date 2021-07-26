Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys $499,668.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANTM traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,287. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

