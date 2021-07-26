Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys $499,668.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ANTM traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,287. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
