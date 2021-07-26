AntiMatter Price Up 71.9% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $931,129.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00820737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,160,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

