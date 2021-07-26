AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $227,242.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,919,703 coins and its circulating supply is 244,919,702 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

