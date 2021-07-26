Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,293,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,084,986 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Apple worth $3,700,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 50.9% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 133,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Apple by 221.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 425,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 121,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

