Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $87.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.