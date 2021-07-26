Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Cap Hits $9.75 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $240,033.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

