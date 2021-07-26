ARC Resources (ARX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently:

7/19/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

7/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00.

7/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.77. 1,294,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.71. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

