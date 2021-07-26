ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCB opened at $57.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

