Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $4.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.