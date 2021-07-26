Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.78% of Arch Resources worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $928.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

