Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.97

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 2358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

