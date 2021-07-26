Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

