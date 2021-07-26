Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $107,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

