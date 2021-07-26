Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.