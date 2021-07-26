Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.21% of Argo Group International worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,719 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 50.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.