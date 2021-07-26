Argon Trading Up 27.8% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $2.88 million and $78,708.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00109690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00132381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.87 or 1.00388329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00822115 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,422,463 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

