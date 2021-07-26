Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,039.17

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $37,039.17 and $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00111130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00132342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,147.20 or 1.00371942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00828083 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,333,215 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

