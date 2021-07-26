Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $380.98 on Monday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $381.06. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.24.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

