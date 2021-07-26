ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.45. The stock had a trading volume of 575,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.40 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

