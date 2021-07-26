Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $372,981.31 and $22,836.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,923.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.36 or 0.06058934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00353074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00584338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00346587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00272706 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,125,637 coins and its circulating supply is 10,081,093 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.