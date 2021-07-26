Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 758156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.