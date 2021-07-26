Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.08 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $341.21 million and $22.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00025615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

