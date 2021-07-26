AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

