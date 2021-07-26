Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $38,668.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

