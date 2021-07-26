Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,960. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,792 shares of company stock valued at $761,900. 85.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

