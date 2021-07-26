AstroTools (ASTRO) Market Capitalization Tops $644,567.18

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One AstroTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AstroTools has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $644,567.18 and $215.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00851567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00084564 BTC.

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools (ASTRO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

