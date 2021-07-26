Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 207.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 28,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Aterian has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.