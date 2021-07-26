Atico Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Investment analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Atico Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ATY opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market cap of C$66.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.78.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

