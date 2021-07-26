Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 31.0% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,959. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50.

