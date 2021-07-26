Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market cap of $503.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

