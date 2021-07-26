Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.
A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
The stock has a market cap of $503.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.
In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
