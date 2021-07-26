Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.72 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 29,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,919. The company has a market capitalization of $504.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

