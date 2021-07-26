Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Critical Survey

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71

Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus price target of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.59 $360.29 million $13.67 4.80

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12%

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and cargo and passenger aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.