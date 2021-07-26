Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $344,944.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

