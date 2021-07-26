Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Neutral

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEXAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Get Atos alerts:

AEXAY opened at $9.61 on Monday. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.