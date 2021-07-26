AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.14. 58,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

