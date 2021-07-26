Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Intel makes up 4.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

