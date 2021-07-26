Atwater Malick LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 4.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of WM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.84. 28,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,430. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

