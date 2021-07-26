Atwater Malick LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. 28,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,166. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $90.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.