Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,374.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($17.95) and last traded at GBX 1,338 ($17.48), with a volume of 1467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,316 ($17.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves bought 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

About Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

