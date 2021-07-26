Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Buys $48,600.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 20,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,969. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

