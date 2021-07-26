Aurox (URUS) Price Tops $6.51 on Top Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00017694 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $259,344.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.