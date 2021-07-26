Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 94,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

