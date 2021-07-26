Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 94,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

