Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

ADP stock opened at $206.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 246,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

