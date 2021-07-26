Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 79.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

ADP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.66. 31,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.