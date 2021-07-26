AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $29.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $29.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $25.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $32.52. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,632.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

