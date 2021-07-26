AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.92. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,442. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $230.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

