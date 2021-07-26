AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

AVPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVPT opened at $11.36 on Monday. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

